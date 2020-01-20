CEC nomination likely to be announced on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The government and opposition on Monday reached consensus over the appointment of new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The consensus developed during the Parliamentary Committee meeting which was held here to finalize Names for appointment of the CEC and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The new CEC will replace Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan who retired from the portfolio after completing his term on December 6, 2019.

The nomination is likely to be announced on Tuesday following official approval.

Three names that were sent to opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif included former Federal secretaries Jamil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas Maken and Sikander Sultan Raja.

Sources said that the government and the opposition have also agreed on the name of Shah Mehmood Jatoi as the ECP member from Balochistan.

Both, the government and opposition have also agreed on the name of Nisar Durrani as the ECP member from Sindh.