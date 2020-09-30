UrduPoint.com
CEC Of Gilgit Baltistan Calls APC Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:26 PM

CEC of Gilgit Baltistan calls APC Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan called on an All Parties Conference (APC) here on Thursday to take input of all political parties regarding upcoming elections in the GB.

According to a notification issued from the office of the CEC, invitations had been sent to all the political parties to attend the APC.

The main objective of APC was to make consultations with leaderships of all political parties regarding holding free, fair and transparent election and formulation of codes of conduct. Moreover, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would also be setup regarding COVID-19 during election.

