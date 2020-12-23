UrduPoint.com
CEC Of PPP To Meet On Dec 29

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

CEC of PPP to meet on Dec 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has convened a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) in Karachi on December 29.

According to a spokesman of PPP, the CEC would discuss important issues and overall political situation in the country, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Deputy Information Secretary of PPP Palwasha Khan  said the party convened its CEC meeting every year in Naudero on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

This time the PPP was hosting the other Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders in Larkana for a public meeting and, therefore, Bilawal Bhutto had convened the meeting in Karachi two days after Bhutto's death anniversary, she added.

She said the resignation issue would also come under discussion in the meeting as the party chief had already announced that any such decision would be taken after deliberations at the CEC.

