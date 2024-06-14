CEC opens newly-constructed election offices in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja formally inaugurated the newly-constructed offices of Regional Election Commissioner and District Election Commissioner, here on Friday.

The building was completed in one year and eight months, four months ahead of scheduled completion period.

At the inaugural ceremony, the CEC highlighted the importance of the new offices and said, "These offices would not only help make the election process transparent and orderly, but also help provide better services to people."

He said the initiative was part of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) efforts to increase public confidence and improve the electoral process.

The ECP initiative is a reflection that it is continuously striving to conduct free, fair and impartial elections in the country and taking all possible steps to improve quality of service to people, he added.

Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Abrar Ahmad Jatoi, District Election Commissioner Sargodha Ghulam Abbas, Election Officers Adnan Iqbal Awan, Muhammad Ali Rana, Deputy Assistant Director Accounts Sheriyar Shakir, Pak PWD officials Chief Engineers Haq Dogar, SE Shoaib Saleem, XEN Muhammad Adnan, Zahid Kamran, SDO Ahmed Nabeel, and other dignitaries also attended.