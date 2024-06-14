Open Menu

CEC Opens Newly-constructed Election Offices In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

CEC opens newly-constructed election offices in Sargodha

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja formally inaugurated the newly-constructed offices of Regional Election Commissioner and District Election Commissioner, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja formally inaugurated the newly-constructed offices of Regional Election Commissioner and District Election Commissioner, here on Friday.

The building was completed in one year and eight months, four months ahead of scheduled completion period.

At the inaugural ceremony, the CEC highlighted the importance of the new offices and said, "These offices would not only help make the election process transparent and orderly, but also help provide better services to people."

He said the initiative was part of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) efforts to increase public confidence and improve the electoral process.

The ECP initiative is a reflection that it is continuously striving to conduct free, fair and impartial elections in the country and taking all possible steps to improve quality of service to people, he added.

Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Abrar Ahmad Jatoi, District Election Commissioner Sargodha Ghulam Abbas, Election Officers Adnan Iqbal Awan, Muhammad Ali Rana, Deputy Assistant Director Accounts Sheriyar Shakir, Pak PWD officials Chief Engineers Haq Dogar, SE Shoaib Saleem, XEN Muhammad Adnan, Zahid Kamran, SDO Ahmed Nabeel, and other dignitaries also attended.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Sargodha Jatoi Muhammad Ali Nabeel All

Recent Stories

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

6 minutes ago
 Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

6 minutes ago
 Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

6 minutes ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

6 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

6 minutes ago
District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

6 minutes ago
 Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

14 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

14 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

7 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan