CEC Orders Probe Into Firing Incident In PP-167 By-poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

CEC orders probe into firing incident in PP-167 by-poll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed Inspector General Police Punjab to conduct an impartial inquiry of firing incident in PP-167 by- election (Lahore), and to take strict action against all those responsible for the violence and submit a report to the Election Commission.

Taking notice about the firing and violence incident in Lahore, following a clash between candidates of two major political parties, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) directed the IGP to ensure the arrest of culprits involved in firing incident without giving any due thought about culprits' political affiliation.

The CEC directed the IG Punjab to sternly check the gun culture, violence and subversive elements, especially during the electioneering.

CEC directed IG to ensure a zero tolerance policy in this regard, while showing no leniency against perpetrators of violence.

CEC directed Secretary ECP Omar Hameed Khan to contact IG Punjab and ensure implementation of his orders.

Reportedly, a brawl broke out between supporters of two main political parties at Allah Ho Chowk, Johar Town, Lahore.

According to reports, the activists of both the parties became livid and opened fire against each other. Some even reportedly manhandled members of rival group with clubs.

As a result, two activists got hurt.

