CEC pledges strong commitment to democracy on International Democracy Day

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Friday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment on International Democracy Day to fulfilling the constitutional duty of upholding, advancing, and ensuring the stability of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Friday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment on International Democracy Day to fulfilling the constitutional duty of upholding, advancing, and ensuring the stability of democracy.

In his message on International Democracy Day, the CEC stated that the commission was making every possible effort to include all segments of society, especially the disadvantaged, in the electoral process.

"Our aim is to ensure that all eligible Pakistanis are not only registered on the electoral lists but can also participate in the electoral process without facing any discrimination," he added.