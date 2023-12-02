Open Menu

CEC Raja Invites MQM For Crucial Meeting To Address Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has extended an invitation to the Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) for a meeting on Monday to address and find solutions to their concerns, according to an ECP spokesman.

In response to MQM's concerns, the CEC has scheduled a meeting with MQM at the ECP Secretariat on Monday at 11 am.

