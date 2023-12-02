CEC Raja invites MQM for crucial meeting to address concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has extended an invitation to the Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) for a meeting on Monday to address and find solutions to their concerns, according to an ECP spokesman.

