CEC Rejects Rigging Allegations, Speculation Of Rival Parties In G-B Polls

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

CEC rejects rigging allegations, speculation of rival parties in G-B polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan on Sunday rejected the rigging allegations and speculations of rival parties over Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

In an interview with a private television channel, he appealed the public to seek help from election commission and avoid paying attention to rumors and speculation being raised by candidates of political parties.

He made it clear that G-B election was held in a free and transparent manner. There was not a single incident of rigging reported in any parts of the area, he stated.

The CEC appreciated the polling staff and law enforcement agencies for holding peaceful elections in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Pakistan

