CEC reviews preparations for elections in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired an important meeting at the Provincial Election Commission offices here on Friday to review preparations for the elections in the province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, including Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Babar Hussain Bharwana, Justice (retd) Akramullah Khan, Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gull and other officers attended the meeting.

Saeed Gull briefed the meeting about preparations for the general election in Punjab, bye-elections in various Constituencies of the province and district government elections.

The CEC directed the participants to ensure completion of all preparations for elections on time.