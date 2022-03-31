CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja urges voters to exercise right of franchise without any fear

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday urged voters to exercise their right to vote in large number without any fear and said that no one would be allowed to take law in hands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday urged voters to exercise their right to vote in large number without any fear and said that no one would be allowed to take law in hands.

Provincial Election Commission Office spokesman in a statement said that the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan was personally monitoring polling process of the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has urged voters to cast their votes without any fear.

He said no favour would be made with violators of laws. The spokesman urged people to register their complaints if any on phone numbers 051-9204402-3 and fax number 051-9204404.

He said a central control room was setup at the secretariat of election commission that would perform functions till declaration of all results.