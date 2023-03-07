(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of women in promoting national development and maintaining stable democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of women in promoting national development and maintaining stable democracy.

In a message on International Women's Day, the CEC asserted that democracy could not flourish without the active participation and representation of women at all levels of governance.

He highlighted the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan in promoting the registration of women and the deprived sections of society as voters, urging political parties to provide more opportunities to ensure the participation of women in the electoral process and to create a favorable environment for their political training.

"On this important day, all the women of Pakistan who are above 18 years of age must register their vote and show their political awareness by casting their votes on the polling day in 2023 elections," he added.

The CEC also reassured women in their struggle for equal representation, saying that the ECP has always been with them in their efforts to ensure their right to vote and have a say in the democratic process.