Open Menu

CEC Sultan Raja Congratulates Nation For Holding Peaceful Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM

CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja congratulated entire nation for the peaceful conduct of elections 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja congratulated entire nation for the peaceful conduct of elections 2024.

The CEC also expressed gratitude to Almighty for guiding the commission in fulfilling its constitutional responsibility.

In his message to the nation, Sikandar Sultan Raja commended the stakeholders, governmental bodies at national and provincial levels, political parties, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media outlets, voters, returning officers, presiding officers, and polling staff, to fulfil their duty diligently and efficiently.

The CEC appreciated all the institutions including supervisory national and provincial governments, political parties, security agencies, police and civil administration, Pakistan Army, national media, voters, returning officers, presiding officers and other polling officers, for holding general elections in a peaceful environment and befitting manner.

In addition to the staff, he also expressed gratitude to the esteemed members of the Election Commission, colleagues, and his team, whose dedicated efforts round-the-clock, contributed to the successful fulfilment of this significant responsibility.

In his statement, the CEC said that a significant aspect of the responsibility has been fulfilled as the polling process has concluded with peace, and efforts are underway to prepare the preliminary results, he added.

He expressed hope that all returning officers will demonstrate utmost duty in completing this crucial task and ensure the timely arrangement and delivery of results as soon as it possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Army Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

3 minutes ago
 Foolproof security made by police in city

Foolproof security made by police in city

3 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup at ..

Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'

3 minutes ago
 169 seats hold key to National Assembly control

169 seats hold key to National Assembly control

5 minutes ago
 Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo vi ..

Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence

5 minutes ago
 Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland ..

Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula

5 minutes ago
Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

5 minutes ago
 Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remark ..

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph

31 minutes ago
 Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for ..

Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful ..

31 minutes ago
 Journalists visit Election City

Journalists visit Election City

31 minutes ago
 General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

54 minutes ago
 Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India ..

Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan