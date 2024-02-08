CEC Sultan Raja Congratulates Nation For Holding Peaceful Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja congratulated entire nation for the peaceful conduct of elections 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja congratulated entire nation for the peaceful conduct of elections 2024.
The CEC also expressed gratitude to Almighty for guiding the commission in fulfilling its constitutional responsibility.
In his message to the nation, Sikandar Sultan Raja commended the stakeholders, governmental bodies at national and provincial levels, political parties, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media outlets, voters, returning officers, presiding officers, and polling staff, to fulfil their duty diligently and efficiently.
The CEC appreciated all the institutions including supervisory national and provincial governments, political parties, security agencies, police and civil administration, Pakistan Army, national media, voters, returning officers, presiding officers and other polling officers, for holding general elections in a peaceful environment and befitting manner.
In addition to the staff, he also expressed gratitude to the esteemed members of the Election Commission, colleagues, and his team, whose dedicated efforts round-the-clock, contributed to the successful fulfilment of this significant responsibility.
In his statement, the CEC said that a significant aspect of the responsibility has been fulfilled as the polling process has concluded with peace, and efforts are underway to prepare the preliminary results, he added.
He expressed hope that all returning officers will demonstrate utmost duty in completing this crucial task and ensure the timely arrangement and delivery of results as soon as it possible.
