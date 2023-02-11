UrduPoint.com

CEC Summons Meeting To Discuss Punjab PA Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CEC summons meeting to discuss Punjab PA elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday summoned a meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday (Feb 13) to discuss holding Punjab assembly elections.

The meeting has been summoned to devise holding elections in light of Lahore High Court's (LHC) directions to hold Punjab Assembly elections within a period of 90 days.

The forum will finalise a plan to implement LHC verdict.

