CEC Suspends Court Proceedings For 2 Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

CEC suspends court proceedings for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday directed to suspend the court proceedings for two weeks in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to ECP notification, the decision is made in order to ensure protection from coronavirus keeping in view the existing level of the disease.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also issued advisory for its staff members at provincial and field offices to adopt preventive measures against the disease.

