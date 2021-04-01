CEC to strictly observe code of conduct in Bye-polls in NA-249

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner, Sikander Sultan Raja, Thursday upon strict compliance of code of conduct in the bye-polls of National Assembly constituency NA 249 Karachi West II to provide level playing field to the contesting candidates.

Chairing a meeting at office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh to review arrangements for the bye-elections, the CEC called for ensuring provision of a copy of Form 45 to polling agents of all the candidates.

Awareness of form 45 must be imparted to polling staff and they should be directed to provide a copy of form 45 to every polling agent, he said adding that all polling agents be instructed that they should not leave the polling premises without acquiring the copy of form 45.

He also called for coordination with administration and law enforcement agencies, provision of basic facilities at polling stations, finalizing the transportation plan at the earliest, awareness and implementation on code of conduct.

All the contesting candidates should be sensitized about code of conduct and legal action be taken on its violation, the CEC maintained and added that ECP was a non-partisan constitutional body and was responsible of holding free and fair elections.

Sikandar Sultan also directed the provincial election commissioner to fill the vacant posts in accordance with rules and regulations at the earliest so that official responsibilities could be disposed off without delay.

The ECP would acquire services of Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure security on the polling day, the CEC informed and instructed district returning officer and returning officer to maintain coordination with law enforcing agencies.

Earlier, the PEC Ajaz Anwer Chouhan briefed the meeting that there were 339,952 registered voters in NA-249 which include 201,842 male and 138,110 female voters. As many as 276 polling stations consisting of 796 polling booths to be set up for bye-elections, of them 458 were for male and 338 for female voters, he informed.

Special arrangements being made in wake of COVID-19 while ECP was formally requested to depute personnel of Pakistan Army and Rangers at the polling station to avert any law and order situation, he said.

The CEC also visited the office building and directed to contact Pak PWD for completion of development and repair work at the earliest. He also instructed to chalk out a plan for construct of district offices on acquired land in relevant districts.