Open Menu

CEC Unveils Digital Services For Transparent Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CEC unveils digital services for transparent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Tuesday inaugurated the Election Commission’s digital services, aiming to digitize operations and enhance public engagement for greater efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s electoral processes.

The focus was on how these facilities will be vital for enhancing daily operations, allowing staff and the public to easily access services. The new digital services encompass various internal modules and two mobile apps designed to cater to the diverse needs of the Election Commission and voters.

Key features and modules include the Legal Case Management System (LCMS), Training Information Management System (TIMS), Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and HRMS-Admin, Monitoring and Reporting System (MRS), Integrated Office Record Management System (IORMS), Complaint Management System (CMS) Mobile App, ECP Staff Mobile App (EPAM), Scheduler, and Telephone Directory.

These digital platforms streamline the workflow and enable real-time data management, boosting the Election Commission’s ability to efficiently oversee essential activities. The public now enjoys unparalleled access to key services, such as filing and tracking complaints. These services empower citizens to actively engage in the electoral process and address.These advanced digital platforms will streamline workflow and facilitate real-time data management, significantly.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

23 seconds ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

15 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

30 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

30 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan