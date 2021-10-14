CEC urges adult women to register themselves as voters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday urged adult rural women to enroll themselves as voters in the ongoing campaign of updating of electoral rolls.

In his message of International Day of Rural Women being observed on October 15, he stressed maximum enrollment of rural women in electoral rolls for promotion and strengthening of democracy.