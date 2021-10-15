CEC urges adult women to register themselves as voters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday urged adult rural women to register themselves as voters for strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

In his message on International Day of Rural Women being observed on Friday, he said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already started door to door campaign for updating the electoral rolls and the Names of eligible voters were being added in voter lists.

He urged the rural women to come forward and bolster the process of enrolling young electors over the age of years and became proud voters by using their right to franchise in the upcoming elections.

CEC asked the women folk to visit nearest National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office for making their computerized national identity cards (CNIC) for ensuring maximum enrollment in electoral rolls for promotion and strengthening of democracy.