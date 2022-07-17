UrduPoint.com

CEC Urges Voters To Participate In Election Process

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has appealed to the voters to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice to strengthen democracy.

In a message, he said that with the active participation of voters, the democracy would further flourish, and ensure stability in the country.

He directed the law enforcement agencies not to allow any kind of violation of law and violent incidents and take strict action under the law without discrimination.He directed the District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and District Monitoring Officers to take notice of violations of law and any untoward incident and use their powers discreetly. And issue instructions to the law enforcement agencies wherever necessary and if the Election Commission of Pakistan was the competent authority, the case should be immediately referred to the Election Commission for action.

