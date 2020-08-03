UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEC Visits Provincial Election Commission Office

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

CEC visits provincial election commission office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan M.J. Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday visited the office of provincial Election Commission Punjab and reviewed preparations for local government elections.

The chief election commissioner also held a meeting with officers of provincial election commission in this regard.

Additional secretary election commission, provincial election commissioner Punjab and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed local government elections, delimitations of Constituencies,recruitment in the provincial and district offices of commission, equal distributionof staff, and land acquisition for construction of district offices.

