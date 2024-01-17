CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday pledged thorough election monitoring, zero tolerance for negligence from institutions, polling staff, or candidates and a commitment to holding elections as scheduled

Chairing a meeting to review election preparations, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja emphasized the importance of a peaceful general election. He underscored the responsibility carried by the administration and law enforcement agencies.

CEC pledged timely administrative and security measures to ensure the peaceful, secure, and successful execution of the upcoming general elections. This creates a conducive environment for political parties, candidates, and voters to exercise their voting rights without fear or danger.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja instructed to secure leaders and voters of all political parties and to enhance security for additional election rallies and meetings.

Chief Secretaries, IG, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefing the meeting affirmed the finalization of election arrangements, ensuring preparedness to address any potential situations.

Participants were briefed in the meeting about threat alerts in certain areas of the country. However, every effort is being made to ensure peaceful elections. The meeting highlighted the swift completion of renovations for flood-damaged polling stations.

The meeting was told that CCTV cameras have been installed at highly sensitive polling stations, and the timely provision of funds to relevant institutions is being guaranteed.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured that roads and paths in snow-affected districts would remain open on election day, ensuring public access to polling stations.

Strict implementation of the election code of ethics was emphasized.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan mentioned the formation of peace committees at the polling station level to contribute to a tranquil environment during the elections.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab emphasized the need for clear policy instructions regarding changes in the allocation of election symbols to avoid any delays in the electoral process.

The Chief Election Commissioner confirmed that the printing of ballot papers is currently underway. Hence, making changes in election symbols at this juncture could pose challenges for conducting elections in these Constituencies.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Interior informed the meeting about the establishment of control rooms at the Federal level for the election. The Ministry of Interior is coordinating with all institutions, ensuring all necessary measures are in place to support the Election Commission and facilitate peaceful elections.

The Inspector Generals (IGs) received assurance that any decrease in police personnel would be compensated by other security agencies.

The Chief Election Commissioner extended gratitude to the meeting participants, expressing contentment with the election preparations. In accordance with Article 218 (3), ensuring peaceful and transparent elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission.

The meeting was attended by members of the Election Commission, the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretaries of the four provinces, IGs, representatives of other law enforcement agencies, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Secretary Election Commission, and other senior officers.