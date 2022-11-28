UrduPoint.com

CEC Vows To Improve Electoral Rolls System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

CEC vows to improve electoral rolls system

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday presided over a meeting in Lahore to review proposals to further improve the system of transparent computerized electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday presided over a meeting in Lahore to review proposals to further improve the system of transparent computerized electoral rolls.

According to a message received here, Election Commission Islamabad, Director Imran Ahmed briefed the participants on various aspects of the computerized electoral roll system (CERS).

ECP Director Babar Malik also gave a detailed briefing regarding the proposals presented by the Regional and District Election Commissioners to further improve the Electoral Roll System (CERS) so that the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS) ) within the voter registration tracking system, monitoring system and new registration system can be simplified.

Moreover, a procedure for continuous updating of electoral lists can be devised.

He said that the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS) was a very important system of the Election Commission under which the Commission registers voters and prepares electoral rolls for elections.

This system is working in the offices of Election Commission Islamabad, Provincial and District Election Commissioners, where District Election Commissioners and Election Officers, as Registration Officers, supervise the public vote registration and data entry system.

New votes are also registered in this system while requests for change or correction of residential address are received from the voter and registered after verification.

The Chief Election Commissioner welcomed the proposals of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Regional Election Commissioners, District Election Commissioners and other officers and said that the proposals from the four provinces across the country will be reviewed in the Election Commission Islamabad and the head office after considering the suggestions in the high-level meeting, important steps will be taken to improve the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS).

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul, officials of Election Commission Islamabad and officials of the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, all Regional Election Commissioners and District Election Commissioners of Punjab province attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote All From

Recent Stories

US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concern ..

US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concerns to Beijing About COVID-19 Me ..

42 seconds ago
 Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on law an ..

Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on law and order situation

46 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

4 minutes ago
 South Korea Unveils Plan to Land on Moon by 2032 U ..

South Korea Unveils Plan to Land on Moon by 2032 Using Homegrown Spacecraft - Pr ..

4 minutes ago
 Immediate redressal of problems basic right of app ..

Immediate redressal of problems basic right of applicants: Secy Health

4 minutes ago
 Morata's time may be now for Spain after underwhel ..

Morata's time may be now for Spain after underwhelming decade

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.