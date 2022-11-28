CEC vows to improve electoral rolls system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday presided over a meeting in Lahore to review proposals to further improve the system of transparent computerized electoral rolls.

According to a message received here, Election Commission Islamabad, Director Imran Ahmed briefed the participants on various aspects of the computerized electoral roll system (CERS).

ECP Director Babar Malik also gave a detailed briefing regarding the proposals presented by the Regional and District Election Commissioners to further improve the Electoral Roll System (CERS) so that the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS) ) within the voter registration tracking system, monitoring system and new registration system can be simplified.

Moreover, a procedure for continuous updating of electoral lists can be devised.

He said that the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS) was a very important system of the Election Commission under which the Commission registers voters and prepares electoral rolls for elections.

This system is working in the offices of Election Commission Islamabad, Provincial and District Election Commissioners, where District Election Commissioners and Election Officers, as Registration Officers, supervise the public vote registration and data entry system.

New votes are also registered in this system while requests for change or correction of residential address are received from the voter and registered after verification.

The Chief Election Commissioner welcomed the proposals of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Regional Election Commissioners, District Election Commissioners and other officers and said that the proposals from the four provinces across the country will be reviewed in the Election Commission Islamabad and the head office after considering the suggestions in the high-level meeting, important steps will be taken to improve the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS).

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul, officials of Election Commission Islamabad and officials of the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, all Regional Election Commissioners and District Election Commissioners of Punjab province attended the meeting.