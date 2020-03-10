CECOS inks MoU with Accountability Lab Pakistan for business compliance

CECOS and Accountability Lab Pakistan signed a MoU to conduct a series of workshops on business compliance, ethical business, transparency and open government partnership

The goal of these workshops would be to equip the young and emerging entrepreneurs with the required skills and tools to enhance their business acumen and to integrate the concept of integrity and accountability in their businesses.

Accountability Lab Pakistan also showed interest in establishing Accountability Incubator at CECOS University, the execution plan of which will be established and materialized in year 2020.

The Participants in the MoU agreement were Mr.

Blair Glencorse - Founder and Executive Director of Accountability Lab Pakistan and Advisory Council Member of World Bank and World Economic Forum, Dr. Sohail Qureshi - VC, CECOS University, Fayyaz Yaseen - Country Head Accountability Lab Pakistan, Zahoor - Finance Head Accountability Lab Pakistan, Abdul Hanan - Director ORIC, CECOS University, and Danyal Hayat - Manager Industrial Linkages and Technology Transfer, ORIC CECOS University.