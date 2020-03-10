UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CECOS Inks MoU With Accountability Lab Pakistan For Business Compliance

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:53 PM

CECOS inks MoU with Accountability Lab Pakistan for business compliance

CECOS and Accountability Lab Pakistan signed a MoU to conduct a series of workshops on business compliance, ethical business, transparency and open government partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):CECOS and Accountability Lab Pakistan signed a MoU to conduct a series of workshops on business compliance, ethical business, transparency and open government partnership.

The goal of these workshops would be to equip the young and emerging entrepreneurs with the required skills and tools to enhance their business acumen and to integrate the concept of integrity and accountability in their businesses.

Accountability Lab Pakistan also showed interest in establishing Accountability Incubator at CECOS University, the execution plan of which will be established and materialized in year 2020.

The Participants in the MoU agreement were Mr.

Blair Glencorse - Founder and Executive Director of Accountability Lab Pakistan and Advisory Council Member of World Bank and World Economic Forum, Dr. Sohail Qureshi - VC, CECOS University, Fayyaz Yaseen - Country Head Accountability Lab Pakistan, Zahoor - Finance Head Accountability Lab Pakistan, Abdul Hanan - Director ORIC, CECOS University, and Danyal Hayat - Manager Industrial Linkages and Technology Transfer, ORIC CECOS University.

Related Topics

Pakistan World World Bank Technology Business Young 2020 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Industries being set up under CPEC in Gawadar will ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO Reno3 Series Coming to Pakistan, Making Every ..

10 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) respondents of a global survey opine ..

14 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto questions judicial system, demands ..

16 minutes ago

No decision made nor any suggestion forwarded abou ..

2 minutes ago

Good News for PIA is Around The Corner

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.