CEC’s Visit To Layyah Cancelled: Spokesperson
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Spokesperson Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has cancelled his scheduled visit to Layyah on Monday.
He would remain in his office at ECP Secretariat on Monday, said a press release issued here.
