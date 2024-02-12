CED Organises "Boot Camp" Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The College education Department, Sindh has organized a "Boot Camp" programme with different activities scheduled for three days.
According to the statement, on its first day, boot camp was organized with students on Monday at Khatoon-e-Pakistan Govt.
Girls Degree College Karachi brings together male and female students from various colleges across the city.
The prime objective was to engage students in the pivotal task of shaping a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework.
This event served as a platform for students to actively contribute their perspectives and insights toward the development of this essential framework.
Recognizing the significance of student input, the department emphasized the invaluable role that young minds play in shaping educational policies and practices. By involving students in the M&E framework development process, the department aims to ensure that it accurately reflects the needs and experiences of those directly impacted by educational initiatives.
This initiative underscores the department's commitment to fostering a collaborative approach to educational development, empowering students to influence positive change within their educational environment, the statement said.
