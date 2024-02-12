Open Menu

CED Organises "Boot Camp" Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM

CED organises "Boot Camp" programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The College education Department, Sindh has organized a "Boot Camp" programme with different activities scheduled for three days.

According to the statement, on its first day, boot camp was organized with students on Monday at Khatoon-e-Pakistan Govt.

Girls Degree College Karachi brings together male and female students from various colleges across the city.

The prime objective was to engage students in the pivotal task of shaping a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework.

This event served as a platform for students to actively contribute their perspectives and insights toward the development of this essential framework.

Recognizing the significance of student input, the department emphasized the invaluable role that young minds play in shaping educational policies and practices. By involving students in the M&E framework development process, the department aims to ensure that it accurately reflects the needs and experiences of those directly impacted by educational initiatives.

This initiative underscores the department's commitment to fostering a collaborative approach to educational development, empowering students to influence positive change within their educational environment, the statement said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Student Young Male Event From Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

2 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

3 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

3 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

4 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

4 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

5 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

5 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

6 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan