CED Organizes Training Workshops For College Teachers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 07:51 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The College Education Department, Govt. of Sindh, recently orchestrated a mandatory training workshop aimed at bolstering the calibre of English education within college settings. The workshop titled "Review of Grade XII, English," convened 35 dedicated college educators coming from across the Karachi region.
The gathering, held at the APWA Government College for Women Karimabad, Karachi, was graced by the esteemed presence of Education Minister Rana Hussain. Her attendance underscored the government's commitment to fostering excellence in English language instruction throughout Sindh.
At the forefront of this educational endeavour was Dr.
Fozia Shamim, serving as the master trainer. Additionally, the event was graced by the presence of Prof. Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director General Colleges Sindh, Prof. Mustafa Kamal Pathan, Regional Director Colleges Karachi, Dr. Qasim Rajpar, Director Finance Colleges Sindh, Prof. Bisma Bushra Shah, Additional Director Colleges Karachi, Prof. Ehsan Shaikh, Additional Director Colleges Karachi, and Rashid Ahmed Khoso, Deputy Secretary of the College Education Department, among others.
This initiative stands as a testament to the government of Sindh's unwavering dedication to enhancing English language proficiency among college educators, thereby fostering a brighter future for the youth of the region.
