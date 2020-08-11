UrduPoint.com
Celebrate Independence Day By Planting Trees: Shehnaz Sheikh

Tue 11th August 2020

Celebrate Independence Day by planting trees: Shehnaz Sheikh

Every citizen should plant atleast five saplings on Independence Day to make Pakistan an environment-friendly country as trees are the best weapon against global warming and climate change

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Every citizen should plant atleast five saplings on Independence Day to make Pakistan an environment-friendly country as trees are the best weapon against global warming and climate change.

Talking to APP, former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said that people should take more such activities at individual and collective levels and dispense their national obligation to meet challenges of the climate change and air pollution.

He said that during the ongoing campaign of the government, the people should come up and plant trees and should pay special attention to its care after planting, because like any living thing, trees also need attention at an early age.

He said through sports, our athletes have made the country and the nation famous on the world stage.

There is no shortage of talent in the country, government should take necessary steps to promote and improve sports activities, he said.

Our forefathers waged a unique struggle and gave unprecedented sacrifices for achieving Pakistan. Now it is our responsibility to shape Pakistan according to the dreams of its founders and to achieve this objective, he added.

Meanwhile, arrangements were also underway for organizing special programmes to celebrate the Independence Day. The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings and flags have been established in main markets of city including Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Raja Bazar, Commercial market, Bohar Bazar, College road and and other areas of the city.

