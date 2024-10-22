Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

"Mainney Roka Bhi Naheen, Or Woh Thehra Bhi Nahin" famed and towering personality of Urdu literature Dr Aslam Ansair died here on Tuesday. He was 85

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) "Mainney Roka Bhi Naheen, Or Woh Thehra Bhi Nahin" famed and towering personality of Urdu literature Dr Aslam Ansair died here on Tuesday. He was 85.

Deceased son Dr Masood Ansari said that Dr. Aslam Ansari was hospitalised a couple of days ago with severe belly pain. He informed that his his father passed away this noon, adding that Dr Ansari has been associated with education for half a century and authored around up to 40 books on poetry, prose, criticism and novel.

His famous ghazal : " Mainey Roka Bhi Nahi or Woh Thehra Bhi Nahi" was part of his first book, he said, adding that living legend Ghulam Abbas had sung it.

He informed that his father worked on novel in last part of his life and added that the was awarded Pride of Performance in field of Literature back in 2022.

The man of letters was born on Apr 30 in 1939 in Bheeti Sarai area outside Pak gate Multan. He was bestowed upon Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He qualified Masters in Urdu from Oriental College Lahore in 1962 and in Persian from Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan in 1985.

Later on, he completed his Ph.D in 1998 and remained engaged with the noble profession of teaching and kept serving in different cities including Multan, Bahawalpur and Lahore. The noted poet has five poetry compilations to his credit in Urdu and Persian languages besides a novel in Seraiki language titled ‘Baidi Wich Darya’ i.e ‘River in the Boat’. In addition to pride of performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Dr. Aslam Ansari was also awarded National Bank Award and Iqbal Award for his work on ‘Iqbaliyaat’. His famous poem “Gautam Sey Mukalma” (Conversation with Gautam) and many others touched hearts across the country and beyond.

He is survived by three sons.

His funeral prayer was held at Shahi Eid Gah which was attended by a large number of people hailing from all walks of life.

Later, he was laid to rest in Pak Mai graveyard.