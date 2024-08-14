Open Menu

Celebrates Pakistan 78th Independence Day, Cake Cutting Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pursuing the invitation by Senior Politician and Social Development Activist, Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah, civil society, lawyers and Journalists together celebrated Pakistan’s 78th independence day on Wednesday by holding a cake cutting ceremony at his office here.

The ceremony witnessed a large number of civil society members and politico-religious leaders, lawyers and Journalists.

The participants commemorated Pakistan’s Independence vowing to defend this great nation and its ideology put together by its illustrious founders.

While talking to this scribe, Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah said that we are grateful to Allah Almighty that we are living in a free homeland.

He said that we must learn the value of freedom from the enslaved nations.

He emphasized that we must appreciate the true value and dignity of our free homeland. He also highlighted that millions of Muslims sacrificed their blood to light the flames of freedom.

He paid rich tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of those who were martyred in the Pakistan Movement. He also honoured the great sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the peace of the homeland.

