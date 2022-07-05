Celebrating 75 years of Pakistani Urdu novel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :An Online Discussion titled "75 Years of Pakistani urdu Novel" will be held today (Wednesday, July 06, at 11:00 AM) in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

Mirza Athar Baig (Lahore) will preside over the discussion. Dr. Zia-Ul-Hassan (Lahore) and Dr.

Ravish Nadeem (Islamabad) will be the chief guests. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL will present the key-note address, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Dr. Iftikhar Shafee (Sahiwal), M. Khalid Fayyaz (Gujarat), Dr. Muhammad Naeem (Lahore), Dr. Sajid Javed (Sargodha), Dr. Mazhar Abbas (Bahawalpur), Dr. Zaheer Abbas (Lahore), Dr. Azra Liaquat (Multan) and Dr. Sameera Omar (Lahore) will express their views on the topic. Dr. Shahid Nawaz will be the moderator.