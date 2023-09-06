Celebrating Defence Day to show solidarity with Armed Forces: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Wednesday said Pakistan was created by the grace Allah Almighty and no enemy could even dare to look at it with an evil eye.

He expressed these views while talking to APP on the occasion of Defense Day.

The Commissioner said the same mistake was made on September 6, 1965, by the insidious enemy India and like cowards and it dreamed of invading Pakistan in the dark of night but the soldiers of Pakistan's three armed forces, land, navy and air force created an eternal story of courage and bravery for the defence of the dear motherland, and forces of enemy country were forced to flee after defeating them while the cowardly enemy fled, leaving his corpses behind, He said that tribute was paid to the great sacrifices of the armed forces on the celebration of Defence Day.

The purpose of celebrating 6th September is to express solidarity and love with the armed forces while remembering the eternal great sacrifices of the martyrs, he said and added that these defenders of the motherland would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defence of the country and the nation in any difficult situation.

He said that no war was won without patriotism and faith, we were proud of our armed forces who were always ready to protect the borders.