Celebrating One Year In Pakistan, Spotify Reveals Exciting Insights On Local Music Trends

spotify.com/album/6mUBgaTJAZ1sI6kteotAgh">"Aarzu", and "Joona". At the same time, Young Stunners had five tracks in the same category, including "Don't Mind" with Rap Demon and "Yaad" with Asim Azhar.

Music is personal for Pakistani listeners

Pakistani listeners love music and they are all about creating their own playlists to share with their friends and loved ones. According to Spotify, local listeners created 1.9 million user-generated playlists on Spotify. The most musical day in Pakistan was February 5, 2022, in anticipation of Coke Studio's certified hit "Pasoori" by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

There's something about nostalgia

Spotify also revealed Pakistani listeners' streaming data related to its locally curated playlists. Nostalgia is gaining popularity with three nostalgic playlists, "All Time Pakistani Hits", "All Out 2010s" and "Pakistani 10s Hits", showing up in the top 10 list.

Spotify’s Streaming Trends In Pakistan Feb 2021-Feb 2022:

Top Pakistani Artists:

Atif Aslam Talha Anjum Talhah Yunus Young Stunners Shamoon Ismail Hasan Raheem Asim Azhar Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Ali Zafar

Top Artists:

Arijit Singh Pritam AP Dhillon BTS Atif Aslam Gurinder Gill The Weeknd Talha Anjum Talhah Yunus Tanishk Bagchi

Top Pakistani songs:

Ghalat Fehmi (Superstar) - Asim Azhar, Zenab Fatimah Sultan Gumaan - Young Stunners Afsanay - Young Stunners Don't Mind - Rap Demon, Young Stunners Aisay Kaisay - Hasan Raheem, Abdullah Kasumbi Aarzu - Hasan Raheem Why Not Meri Jaan - Young Stunners Joona - Hasan Raheem, Abdullah Kasumbi Yaad - Asim Azhar, Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus Jo Tu Na Mila - Asim Azhar

Top songs in Pakistan:

King - Tu Aake Dekhle AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon - InsaneAP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon - Brown Munde Asim Azhar, Zenab Fatimah Sultan - Ghalat Fehmi - From "Superstar" Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI - STAY (with Justin Bieber) Young Stunners - Gumaan BTS - Butter Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Young Stunners - Afsanay Neha Kakkar, Rajat Nagpal, Yasser Desai - Dil Ko Karaar Aaya (From "Sukoon")

Top locally curated Spotify playlists: