Celebrating Peace And Unity: Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Attends Christmas Festivities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended Christmas celebrations organized by Faith Force Ministries, a church in Rawalpindi, on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry acknowledged the Christian community’s vital contributions to Pakistan and emphasized the true spirit of Christmas as a celebration of peace, love, and unity.
The celebration ended with the cutting of a Christmas cake and prayers for peace and prosperity, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to inclusivity and shared values.
The gathering included Senior Pastor Samson Bhatti, Pastor Sharoon Bhatti, Pastor Danish Bhatti, Pastor Ramoon, Umair Gill, and individuals from diverse walks of life.
