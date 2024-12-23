Open Menu

Celebrating Peace And Unity: Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Attends Christmas Festivities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Celebrating peace and unity: Barrister Danyal Chaudhry attends Christmas festivities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, attended Christmas celebrations organized by Faith Force Ministries, a church in Rawalpindi, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry acknowledged the Christian community’s vital contributions to Pakistan and emphasized the true spirit of Christmas as a celebration of peace, love, and unity.

The celebration ended with the cutting of a Christmas cake and prayers for peace and prosperity, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to inclusivity and shared values.

The gathering included Senior Pastor Samson Bhatti, Pastor Sharoon Bhatti, Pastor Danish Bhatti, Pastor Ramoon, Umair Gill, and individuals from diverse walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Rawalpindi Church Christian From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

12 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

57 minutes ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

57 minutes ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

1 hour ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

1 hour ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

1 hour ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan