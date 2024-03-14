Open Menu

Celebrating Ramadan, PNCA's Calligraphy Exhibition Unveiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday unveiled a captivating Art Exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad.

The exhibition features an array of exquisite calligraphic artworks from PNCA's Permanent Collection, Director PR Bilal Karim said while talking to APP.

The art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of calligraphy as they explore works by renowned Masters such as Sadequain, Ahmed Khan, Hanif Ramay, Rana Riaz, Aslam Kamal, and Amin Gulgee. The exhibition boasts a rich tapestry of traditional calligraphy by artists like Elahi Buksh Matee, Nasir Khan Seemab, Azeem Iqbal, Shabbir Zia, and Humayun Bangash, among others.

The visitors are treated to a diverse range of mediums and techniques, showcasing the versatility and creativity inherent in calligraphic artistry from classical styles to contemporary interpretations, the exhibition offers something for every discerning viewer.

The exhibition is not just a fleeting experience, it is a journey that extends throughout the month of Ramazan.

Patrons can relish the beauty of calligraphy daily from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with Fridays and Saturdays marked as days of rest.

He said that beyond its aesthetic appeal, the exhibition is serving as a platform for cultural appreciation and understanding through the timeless art of calligraphy, visitors can delve into the rich heritage and traditions of Pakistan.

The PNCA extended a warm invitation to all art enthusiasts, locals, and tourists alike, to immerse themselves in the captivating world of calligraphy, whether you're a seasoned aficionado or a curious newcomer, there's something to enchant and inspire at this remarkable exhibition, he added.

The art enthusiasts were urged to avail this great opportunity to observe the spirit of Ramazan Karim through the lens of art and culture in Gallery No-3 at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad and embark on a journey of beauty, tradition and creativity.

