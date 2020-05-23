UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celebrating Religious Festivals Are Source Of Fostering Unity Among Nation:Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:34 PM

Celebrating religious festivals are source of fostering unity among nation:Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said religious festivals should be a source of unity and solidarity among the nation and not of conflict.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said religious festivals should be a source of unity and solidarity among the nation and not of conflict.

In a news conference held here, the federal minister stated that every year there is a difference of opinion on the matter of moon-sighting of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr by different groups.

"State is always above from sectarianism and group differences and religious festivals should be a cause of unity and not of dispute", he said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain insisted that we must follow the laws of our country while living in Pakistan.

The federal minister said the process of moon sighting has become easier with the progress in science.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has also introduced an app for moon sighting.

He said islam urges us to seek knowledge and Islamic teachings and the Holy Quran are the source of all knowledge.

According to science, the moon of Shawwal was evolved last night and it will be seen in Sanghar, Badin and Pasni belt today (Saturday).

The age of the moon in these areas will be about 20 hours, the minister explained.

The team of the Ministry of Science and Technology studying all such matters includes scientists and experts.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has forwarded its recommendations to the Prime Minister's Office, he said.

About the prevailing health crisis in the country, the federal minister said hopefully we would soon be able to overcome difficulties and will get out of them soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Progress Badin Sanghar Pasni All From Unity Foods Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Three Ships of Black Sea Fleet to Join Mediterrane ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

EU 'frugal four' present own proposal for virus ai ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Government to Oversee COVID-19 Ris ..

9 minutes ago

Accident injures two in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

Famous painter Ali Imam remembered on death annive ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.