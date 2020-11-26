UrduPoint.com
Celebration: 23rd Anniversary Of Motorway Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Celebration: 23rd anniversary of Motorway Police

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The officials of motorway police Sukkur on Thursday distributed fresh flowers and gift hampers among the commuters using motorway from Halani- Sindh to Punjab- Sindh border as part of 23rd Anniversary celebrations of Motorway Police.

Speaking a gathering at SP Motorway office Sukkur, Sector Commander, Khalid Mehmood Nawaz said that the Motorway was a pioneer of friendly and professional police culture in the country. He said his department was committed to making motorways and highways safe for travel.

