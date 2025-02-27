Open Menu

Celebration At Sargodha University Mark Chinese New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Celebration at Sargodha University mark Chinese New Year

The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the Chinese New Year 2025 to enhance Pak-China academic and cultural relations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the Chinese New Year 2025 to enhance Pak-China academic and cultural relations.

The event, organised by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) and Confucius Institute of Sargodha University, was attended by Deputy Consul General Cao Ke and Vice Consul General Wang Yaqiang from China. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin and Host Director of Confucius Institute Dr. Muhammad Irfan, along with senior academic and administrative staff welcomed the delegation.

The guests experienced university's warm hospitality during their visit; they toured various university facilities, and engaged with faculty and students. They lauded the efforts of PICS and the Confucius Institute in promoting cultural and academic exchange between Pakistan and China.

While addressing the ceremony, Cao Ke expressed his gratitude and commended UoS’s commitment to fostering strong educational partnerships. He assured their continued support for future collaborative initiatives that would benefit students and faculty.

Prof.

Dr. Mian Yasin highlighted the deep-rooted and ever-growing Pakistan-China relations and emphasised the mutual appreciation and loyalty between the two nations by saying "They never forget us, we never forget them, and we're very proud it"

The pro vice chancellor further stated that the University of Sargodha holds a prominent position as a leading institute in Pakistan, boasting special ties with China particularly through cultural exchange initiatives. These programs have facilitated a deeper understanding and appreciation between the two nations, promoting people-to-people connectivity, he concluded.

Deputy Consul General Cao Ke distributed HSK Test Certificates and awarded prizes to the winners of the Chinese Bridge Competition. He also presented Consulate General Scholarships to the students of the university.

Adding a cultural touch to the event, students from the Chinese Language Course performed the national anthems of both countries, sang Chinese songs, presented a Cultural Dress Show, and performed the China-Pakistan Friendship Song, making the event more vibrant and memorable.

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

16 minutes ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

16 minutes ago
 Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves st ..

Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024

7 minutes ago
 China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel ..

China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action

7 minutes ago
 Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Ag ..

Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed

7 minutes ago
Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch host ..

Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..

31 minutes ago
 New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grass ..

New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator

7 minutes ago
 Number of workforce in Belarus increases in Januar ..

Number of workforce in Belarus increases in January

15 minutes ago
 Modern techniques imperative to address future cha ..

Modern techniques imperative to address future challenges: University of Agricul ..

15 minutes ago
 Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gol ..

Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gold in Women’s 1,000m

15 minutes ago
 Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hos ..

Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hospital: secretary

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan