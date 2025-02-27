Celebration At Sargodha University Mark Chinese New Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM
The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the Chinese New Year 2025 to enhance Pak-China academic and cultural relations
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the Chinese New Year 2025 to enhance Pak-China academic and cultural relations.
The event, organised by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) and Confucius Institute of Sargodha University, was attended by Deputy Consul General Cao Ke and Vice Consul General Wang Yaqiang from China. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin and Host Director of Confucius Institute Dr. Muhammad Irfan, along with senior academic and administrative staff welcomed the delegation.
The guests experienced university's warm hospitality during their visit; they toured various university facilities, and engaged with faculty and students. They lauded the efforts of PICS and the Confucius Institute in promoting cultural and academic exchange between Pakistan and China.
While addressing the ceremony, Cao Ke expressed his gratitude and commended UoS’s commitment to fostering strong educational partnerships. He assured their continued support for future collaborative initiatives that would benefit students and faculty.
Prof.
Dr. Mian Yasin highlighted the deep-rooted and ever-growing Pakistan-China relations and emphasised the mutual appreciation and loyalty between the two nations by saying "They never forget us, we never forget them, and we're very proud it"
The pro vice chancellor further stated that the University of Sargodha holds a prominent position as a leading institute in Pakistan, boasting special ties with China particularly through cultural exchange initiatives. These programs have facilitated a deeper understanding and appreciation between the two nations, promoting people-to-people connectivity, he concluded.
Deputy Consul General Cao Ke distributed HSK Test Certificates and awarded prizes to the winners of the Chinese Bridge Competition. He also presented Consulate General Scholarships to the students of the university.
Adding a cultural touch to the event, students from the Chinese Language Course performed the national anthems of both countries, sang Chinese songs, presented a Cultural Dress Show, and performed the China-Pakistan Friendship Song, making the event more vibrant and memorable.
