Celebration Of 74rd Independence Day Held In Sukkur

Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Celebration of 74rd Independence Day held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Celebration of 74rd Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Sukkur.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at walking track near Globe Chiwk where the world's 11th, country's 2nd and Sindh's longest national flag was hoisted on Friday.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayun Aziz was the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony while Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Member National Assembly Noman Islam Sheikh, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah, GOC Panu Aqil Major General Ghulam Shabir Narejo, Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Tasawur, including civil administration, senior officers of Army, doctors, lawyers, UC chairmen, civil society, members of chambers of commerce, minority community were also present.

In a simple and dignified ceremony, greetings were offered to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Earlier, the recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem of Pakistan was recited. During the flag hoisting, the ground resounded with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad".

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its support to the civil administration in the Covid-19 epidemic and floods.

Addressing the ceremony, he said people and the army proved to be a leaden wall against terrorism.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Akhtar also addressed the flag hoisted ceremony, he said, "It is a pride for me that today on the occasion of Independence Day I am participating in the hoisting ceremony of Sindh's longest National flag. There are other cities of Sindh but the honor of hoisting the longest flag in Sukkur goes to Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, it is the love of the young mayor's for country that a grand ceremony was held today and I am grateful to him for inviting us here."At the end of the ceremony, Corps Commander Karachi presented shields to Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh while Mayor Sukkur also presented shields to Corps Commander Karachi, GOC Panu Aqil and civil administration officers.

