Open Menu

Celebration Of A Decade Of CPEC Held At HVDC Converter Station In Balloki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Celebration of a decade of CPEC held at HVDC Converter Station in Balloki

Ministry of Energy (Power Division), State Grid Corporation of China and NTDC celebrated a special event to commemorate the completion of the 660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line, marking a decade of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the HVDC Converter Station in Balloki on Monday where distinguished guests and officials gathered to join in the celebration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Ministry of Energy (Power Division), State Grid Corporation of China and NTDC celebrated a special event to commemorate the completion of the 660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line, marking a decade of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the HVDC Converter Station in Balloki on Monday where distinguished guests and officials gathered to join in the celebration.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), graced the event as the chief guest.

In his address, the Federal Minister highlighted the deep economic partnership between China and Pakistan, which had transformed into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership over the past ten years. He emphasized that CPEC was a profound commitment by China for the development of Pakistan, solidifying the bond between the two countries as iron brothers.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan expressed his admiration for the dedication and hard work of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers involved in the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project, which had successfully operated for 1000 days. He acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in completing the unfinished agenda of CPEC and emphasized the friendship of China, which had paved the way for a better economic future for the people of Pakistan.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the Managing Director of NTDC, also shared his views on the occasion. He highlighted the numerous success stories attributed to CPEC, with the � 660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project being a remarkable achievement. This endeavor enabled the transmission of power from coal-based plants located in Port Qasim, Hub, and Thar. With approximately 886 km of �660 kV HVDC transmission line, capable of handling up to 4000 MW, the project included two converter stations and two grounding stations. Engr. Dr. Rana stated that this state-of-the-art HVDC Transmission system had played a crucial role in reducing power losses, eliminating transmission bottlenecks and enhancing the overall reliability of Pakistan's transmission network.

Mr. Li Yong, Counselor Chinese Embassy, Mr. Cao ke, Deputy Counselor General of China in Lahore, Mr. Shan Shewu, Chairman CET and other Chinese representatives also spoke at the occasion and affirmed that china will continue its support for the development of Pakistan. Local politician and Senior NTDC Officers also attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Thar CPEC Hub Khurram Dastgir Khan Event From KE Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan