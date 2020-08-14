UrduPoint.com
Celebration Of Independence Sports Festival Begins

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:11 PM

Celebration of Independence Sports Festival begins

Under the auspices of District Sports Office Peshawar, the Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival including different games got under way at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Friday

Director Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports Syed Saqlain Shah and Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza formally inaugurated the Festival.

District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, General Secretary of Full Contact Association Sahibzada Alhadi, Inayat Ullah, officials, players and spectators were also present.

The full contact karate competitions organized by District Sports Office Peshawar with players from Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Lakki Karwat, Bannu, Mardan, Nowshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat turned up.

The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports and the welfare of the players in the province, Syed Saqlain Shah said in his address to the players.

He said that this is going to be the first event after a long lockdown of five months soon after the spread of coronavirus in which a large number of players are participating.

He urged the players to ensure use of masks, keeping social distance and follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the provincial government. On the occasion, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki said a sports festival is being organized under the auspices of District Sports Office Peshawar in connection with the Independence Day wherein the players are taking part from across the districts including the merged area.

