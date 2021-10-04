UrduPoint.com

Celebration Of Int'l Teacher's Day Aims To Highlight Role & Dignity Of Teachers: Govenor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:57 PM

Celebration of Int'l Teacher's Day aims to highlight role & dignity of teachers: Govenor

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said the purpose of International Teachers' Day on October 5 is to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said the purpose of International Teachers' Day on October 5 is to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society.

It is an undeniable fact that teachers play their role in spreading the light of knowledge and consciousness among people that was why they had a very respect in every society of the world.

In his message in connection with the 'International Teachers's Day', he said the present government was committed to embarrassing the dream of literate Balochistan which could come true with the help of teacher's role and guidance.

The governor said the government as well as the teachers have a huge responsibility to increase the literacy rate and achieve the goals of educating the poor children of the remote districts of the province.

Appreciating the role of women in Balochistan, she said that they were performing their duties with utmost honesty and diligence despite severe economic hardship and lack of necessary facilities.

The fact is that all the hopes of a civilized, educated nation were associated with literacy. "We have to focus on education as well as proper training of students," he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Governor Poor Education October Women All Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 637 others ..

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 637 others in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 CDA launches anti-encroachments operation to prese ..

CDA launches anti-encroachments operation to preserve natural beauty, environmen ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges International community t ..

AJK Prime Minister urges International community to pressurize India for early r ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly offers Fateha for Omar Sharif; martyrs ..

KP Assembly offers Fateha for Omar Sharif; martyrs of Pak Army

5 minutes ago
 Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration ..

Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration of offshore assets by 'public ..

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain

COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.