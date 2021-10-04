Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said the purpose of International Teachers' Day on October 5 is to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said the purpose of International Teachers' Day on October 5 is to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society.

It is an undeniable fact that teachers play their role in spreading the light of knowledge and consciousness among people that was why they had a very respect in every society of the world.

In his message in connection with the 'International Teachers's Day', he said the present government was committed to embarrassing the dream of literate Balochistan which could come true with the help of teacher's role and guidance.

The governor said the government as well as the teachers have a huge responsibility to increase the literacy rate and achieve the goals of educating the poor children of the remote districts of the province.

Appreciating the role of women in Balochistan, she said that they were performing their duties with utmost honesty and diligence despite severe economic hardship and lack of necessary facilities.

The fact is that all the hopes of a civilized, educated nation were associated with literacy. "We have to focus on education as well as proper training of students," he said.