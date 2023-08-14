Open Menu

Celebrations At GCWU Sialkot On Independence Day

Published August 14, 2023

Celebrations at GCWU Sialkot on Independence Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Colourful celebrations were held at the Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot, on the Independence Day, here on Monday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Department of Political Science, Director Student Affairs, Department of Administrative Affairs and Security Department. The day began with a guard of honour, presented by the Security Department personnel. After that, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi hoisted the national flag there and cut a cake.

The GCWU students presented national songs, which entertained the audience and especially children.

VC Prof. Zarin Fatima, speaking at the ceremony, said the Independence Day was one of the most important days in the history of the country and an independent Pakistan was a special blessing from Allah.

She said now it was a responsibility of the people Pakistan to make it strong and prosperous. She said "we are owners of our country and we have to play our role in its development and construction".

Prof. Zarin Fatima said Aug 14 was the day to remember those who sacrificed their lives to protect its independence. She thanked the organisers and attendees and distributed certificates among the organisers.

Heads of educational and administrative departments, teachers, staff, students and children participated in the ceremony.

Later, a special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of Pakistan. Saplings were also planted by the VC and heads of various departments.

