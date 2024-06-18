Celebrations Continue On Second Day Of Eid-Ul-Adha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Eid celebrations were continued on the second day of Eid-Ul-Adha and faithful slaughtered their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (A.S) here on Tuesday.
Those who didn’t slaughtered their animal on first day have performed religious obligation today.
The people had enjoyed delicious food and barbecue with their families and friends in the evening.
The citizens were also thronged to Restaurants, Parks and other recreational places along with their families to enjoy Eid.
The kids wearing colorful dresses seemed swinging swings and enjoying the festivity.
Tight security arrangements were made by the police while district administration was also remain active regarding cleanliness.
Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), cleanliness operation remained continue in full swing on the second day of Eid.
Several field campuses and different temporary storage points were fully operational.
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh personally supervised the operation. He inspected the cleanliness in the streets on foot today.
He also had lunch with the workers of the SMC in the field. The Mayor Sukkur directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur to provide cold drinking water to the workers.
He also met with citizens and took feedback on sanitation.
Citizens paid homage to the SMC management and workers for the excellent sanitation arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sukkur said that waste generation was more than the first day of Eid.
He also directed all relevant officers to be present in the field and ensure cleanliness standards. He stressed the importance of providing support from the control room to the field staff and instructed the authorities, and police to collaborate effectively in delivering top-notch facilities to citizens.
Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh also conveyed Eid greetings to all the residents of Sukkur on his behalf.
