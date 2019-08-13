Celebrations continue on second day of Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Celebrations continued on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, while many people slaughtered their sacrificial animals on Tuesday.

A large number of families were witnessed at recreational places including parks, river side and other places to celebrate the Eid.

The district administration ensured foolproof security arrangements at markets and recreational spots to avoid any untoward incident.

Best cleanliness arrangements were also made by the administration.