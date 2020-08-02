UrduPoint.com
Celebrations Continues On Second Day Of Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Celebrations continues on second day of Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Festivities were continued on the second day of Eid-Ul-Adha as most of people were slaughtering their sacrificial animals on second day of Eid (Sunday) in pursuance of the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The people who have sacrificed their animal were distributing meat among poor people and relatives while family get together have also been arranged by most of the people.

However, the people celebrating eid in their homes as the recreational places have been closed by the government due to coronavirus.

The district administration have ensure foolproof security arrangements at markets and recreational spots to avoid any untoward incident, while, best cleanliness arrangements have also been made by the administration.

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have deployed sanitary workers in order to ensure cleanliness.

The MWMC have removed tons of garbage and remaining of sacrificial animals during the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha.

On the other hand, the people have started returning to their homes after selling their animals in the cattle market, however, a few of them were still their to sell their remaining animals.

Muhammad Shafique told that he has sold eight goats in the market during last seven days and earned a handsome profit.

He said that demand of goat was low this year as compare to the previous year because most of the people preferred big animals for shared sacrifice. He said that a few numbers of people have visited cattle market due to coronavirus.

However, vendors of minced machine have raised their rates for minced meat.

