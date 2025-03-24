Open Menu

Celebrations Held On Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Celebrations held on Pakistan Day

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, ceremonies were held across all tehsils of the district to mark Pakistan Day.

The events saw active participation from the education Department, Health Department, and other government institutions. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag at government offices, schools, hospitals, and other official buildings, attended by officers, teachers, students, and people from various walks of life. The national anthem was played, and special prayers were offered for the progress and stability of Pakistan while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

In his message, the DC said that March 23 serves as an opportunity to renew our commitment to contributing to the development, prosperity, and stability of the country. He directed government institutions to focus more on public welfare projects with a spirit of nationalism and to promote national unity on Pakistan Day.

The ceremonies held across all tehsils of the district were attended by teachers, students, doctors, officials, civil society members, and people from various professions. The events featured national songs, speeches, and special programs highlighting Pakistan's history and the sacrifices made for its creation.

