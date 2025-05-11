Open Menu

Celebrations In Charsadda Over Pak Army's Triumph Against India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Celebrations in Charsadda over Pak Army's triumph against India

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A wave of celebration swept through Charsadda following Pakistan's robust response to Indian unprovoked aggression on Sunday.

Streets and markets were adorned with national flags, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the district.

Following a timely and strong response to India's misadventure by the Pakistani armed forces, people across the country, including Charsadda, expressed pride and patriotism. The excitement among locals was much palpable.

Assistant Commissioner Riaz Khan led the way by decorating key areas such as Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, main Charsadda Bazar, markets, entry and exit points, and government buildings with the green and white Pakistani flags.

He also distributed flags among the citizens, while many vehicles were seen carrying the national flag in solidarity.

Charsadda’s main bazaars echoed with chants of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.”

The nationwide enthusiasm reflected in the decorated streets, marketplaces, and public buildings served as a powerful message of unity and love for the homeland and it's armed forces. Citizens’ patriotic zeal was also widely visible across media platforms.

