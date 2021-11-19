Celebrations of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak start today

(@FahadShabbir)

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries have arrived in Pakistan to take part in the celebrations.

Nankana Sahib: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) The celebrations of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have started today in Nankana Sahib.

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charranjit S Channi and other political leaders also arrived in Pakistan to celebration the 552th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The main ceremony of the celebration will be held at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib today.

Various departments have already completed necessary arrangements, including security, accommodation, food, healthcare and transport, to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah, and Sikh leaders are also participating in the celebrations.

Pakistan has taken special measures for the Sikh community in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Sikh community around the world on 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan.

He reiterated government's commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan looked forward to welcome Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor.

In a statement, he said while Pakistan had reopened the Kartarpur Corridor on June 29 last year after temporary suspension of about three months due to COVID-19 pandemic, India had kept the Corridor closed from its side for nearly 20 months, and has only now allowed it to be re-opened.

He said Sikh community from India and around the world had been urging the opening of the Corridor. He said Pakistan had also proposed formally to India to reopen the corridor in respect of the wishes and sentiments of the pilgrims.