Celebrations Of Diwali Continues Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Celebrations of Diwali festival are being continued on second day (Friday) across the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and other districts.
The devotees of Hindu Community visited temples for worship and prayed for the wellbeing, happiness and prosperity of all their community members.
All the temples have been decorated with colourful lights, where youth setting off firecrackers and offering sweets to each other.
Though the celebration are being continued at all the temples of Sukkur, the main event held at Napar Darbar in Bagh Hayat Ali Shah Sukkur, where hundreds of people paying homage to Bhagwan Shri Ram.
