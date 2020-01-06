Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary at Kartarpur Gurdwara is negation of Indian propaganda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary at Kartarpur Gurdwara is negation of Indian propaganda.Taking to tweet she said " Kartarpur corridor is a corridor of peace and love.

Holding majorGuru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary at Kartarpur Gurdwara negates Indian propaganda. Participation of hundreds of Sikh yatris in the celebrations reflects peaceful and bright face of Pakistan where minorities can hold their religious services freely.She remarked " the full fledged participation from people of different religions in the celebrations and their expression of solidarity with Sikh community bears witness all are partners in development and construction of Pakistan amid atmosphere of affinity and mutual harmony.